Parents face long wait lists for mental and behavioral health support for their kids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Congress has declared a mental health crisis for children due to the pandemic.

The CDC found that 1 in 5 children need mental health support but only 20% were getting help. On top of that, there's a need for more providers.

Daisy Yang has dealt with this problem for the last couple of years. When her son was 18 months old, his pediatrician recommended speech therapy. Due to the pandemic, it was virtual.

"It was very hard, so we were on Zoom and also he's having a child development teacher as well, like just everything on Zoom, and then that didn't work out well," Yang said.

Once things started to open back up, the Yangs were able to welcome a therapist into their home. That's when her son was diagnosed with autism. With his new diagnosis came the wait for another provider. Now at 3 years old, Yang says her son is getting the help he needs.

"It's been like two months right now, not very long, and the change is very obvious," she said.

Behavioral Analyst Emily Gross with Elemy said this story isn't uncommon for Californians.

"Imagine a two, three, four-year-old child sitting in front of a computer receiving services — that doesn't really work. Children with or without autism have a hard time sitting and engaging with the therapist via Zoom," Gross said.

Waitlists were an issue pre-pandemic. Gross said the pandemic has only added to the need for providers.

"Personally our company has a significant wait list and companies around the state of California have a significant wait list too, and what this means is that families just don't have access to services they need to support their child and to support themselves to be a full functioning family with a high quality of life," she said.

Despite what the wait may be, Gross said early intervention is the key to helping the children in your life efficiently. If there are any questions about a child's behavior, she recommends reaching out to a pediatrician.

"Even if you think it's the smallest question, they are the first individual to kind of support seeking services and seeking solutions for your family," Gross said.

Elemy is also offering a program to help more people get into the field by offering the correct training to become a registered behavioral technicians.

