Pharmacy shares alternatives as cold and flu medicine becomes hard to find

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over-the-counter children's cold and flu medicine is especially hard to find in some areas.

The shortage of medicine for kids comes as we face a so-called "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. However, keep in mind, there are other options.

"(It's) Definitely a little stressful for parents and pharmacies, wholesalers retailers, to get the right products in stock, because they seem to just fly off the shelf right when they're available," said Dr. Sonya Frausto, owner of 10 Acres Pharmacy.

A lack of children's cold and flu medicine has been a familiar sight for many parents as of late.

"We are seeing a shortage of children's Tylenol, children's ibuprofen, cough and cold medication for adults and children," said Dr. Frausto.

She said its early in the season for stores and pharmacies to be out of these common over-the-counter medicines.

"We haven't seen an episode like this for a long time," said Dr. Frausto.

She said the reason for that could be simple. After two years of being masked and homebound, more people are gathering without masks and passing viruses their bodies aren't use to seeing. In turn, it could be stirring high demand for cough and cold medicine.

"They're quickly ordered, and then they're quickly put on the shelf only to be gone probably within the first hour or two that someone has opened," said Dr. Frausto.

Frausto recommends trying local "mom and pop" pharmacies and getting ahead of the germs with vaccines and washing your hands often.

"Our wholesaler anyways is saying that we should have restocking up items in the next week or two. But it might just be a small amount before we go out again, so it's definitely 'If you see it, get it,'" she said.

Some non-prescription treatments Dr. Frausto said could help kids feel better include mentholatum, cooling ointments or shower tabs to help open up airways.

"It's really just about making sure that you don't get dehydrated is the goal. Hot tea with honey can help soothe the throat. Throat lozenges should be available; you should be able to get that," said Dr. Frausto.

She said if people can't get their hands on Tamiflu, there are some pharamcies called compounding pharmacies that can make a special order. They might be able to make a product for you that will suit your needs.

