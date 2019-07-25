A recall of pig ear dog treats has been expanded to 27 states after reports of salmonella infections.

CBS News said the CDC expanded the recall after 93 people were sickened, including 20 people hospitalized. The original recall of bulk pig ears sold at Pet Supplies Plus came in early June.

When the original recall was posted, there were 45 reported illnesses in 13 states.

Previous: Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak in humans

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration said they're investigating contaminated pig ears. The federal organizations said evidence points to contact with the dog treats as a likely source of the salmonella outbreak.

Earlier this month, most of those who became ill reported having contact with a dog before getting sick.

The recall included bulk pig ears distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

CBS News said a separate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened 768 people in 48 states. At least 122 people were hospitalized and two people died, according to the CDC.

