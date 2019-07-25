A recall of pig ear dog treats has been expanded to 27 states after reports of salmonella infections.
CBS News said the CDC expanded the recall after 93 people were sickened, including 20 people hospitalized. The original recall of bulk pig ears sold at Pet Supplies Plus came in early June.
When the original recall was posted, there were 45 reported illnesses in 13 states.
The CDC and Food and Drug Administration said they're investigating contaminated pig ears. The federal organizations said evidence points to contact with the dog treats as a likely source of the salmonella outbreak.
Earlier this month, most of those who became ill reported having contact with a dog before getting sick.
The recall included bulk pig ears distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in
- Alabama
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
CBS News said a separate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened 768 people in 48 states. At least 122 people were hospitalized and two people died, according to the CDC.
