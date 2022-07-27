1st confirmed case of monkeypox in Placer County

California has reported 646 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox statewide.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Public health officials in Placer county confirmed the first positive case of monkeypox in the county.

In a news release, officials said the case was identified by a healthcare provider and that the case was likely exposed during in-state travel.

Few details about the case and infected person have been released. Public health officials said the person is isolating at this time and that no more information is being released regarding the case at this time.

“Given other cases across the region and state, it is not surprising to see a case in Placer County, and I expect we may see more,” said interim health officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “It is good to be aware, yet the risk of infection to the general public remains low.”

Officials are working with the positive case to identify people who might have been exposed, adding that the county's limited vaccine doses are being prioritized for close contact to help protect against the illness.

As July 26, the state of California was reporting 646 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases statewide.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

