Placer County prepares for 'heavier' flu season

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Dr. Rob Oldham, the Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County, said the county is preparing for flu clinics to open soon.

Placer County Public Health will hold two free walk-up flu shot clinics this year partnering with local organizations, according to a news release.

"You hear lots of opinions on what's going to happen with COVID, but more consensus about 'we expect we'll have heavier flu season this year' and so we're thinking about what is public health's role in the flu vaccine, too," Oldham said.

While people are encouraged to go to their health providers, these walk-up clinics are another option for those who may have barriers to healthcare access. The walk-up clinics will be open while supplies last and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

The first clinic takes place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1530 Third St., in Lincoln through a partnership with the Latino Leadership Council. The second clinic takes place later in the month from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 265 Bear St., in Kings Beach through a partnership with the Sierra Community House during a food distribution event.

Additional flu clinics for the general public are available through the MyTurn system. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the county.

"We want to get these clinics up and going and be prepared to pivot based on where the public health need is and where we have access and bottlenecks," Oldham said.

According to the news release, the department is also hosting private clinics for at-risk populations and has reallocated some of the flu vaccines to local community clinics to meet community needs.

