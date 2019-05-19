SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Teenagers will be able to work out for free this summer with Planet Fitness' Teen Summer Challenge.

More than 1,8000 Planet Fitness locations in the United States and Canada are participating in the challenge. It comes about as a way to get youth to pursue a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise each day.

To participate, teenagers only have to sign-up in one of the Planet Fitness clubs. People under the age of 18 will have to have a parent or guardian with them during sign-up, however, once signed up, they can work out by themselves.

Free fitness classes for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday through certified fitness trainers at all Planet Fitness locations.

Teenagers who sign up are also entered into a scholarship sweepstakes, where the company will award a $500 scholarship in each state and a $5,000 grand prize in both the United States and Canada.

For more information, click HERE.

WATCH MORE: After losing 175 pounds, Rachel Hallgren of Folsom is sharing her story to inspire others