Getting back to preventative care | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most, getting anywhere near a doctor’s office during the pandemic has caused some anxiety. So, in turn, many people have missed out on their preventative care visits.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli urges people to get back to it.

“Whether it was your heart disease visits, your blood pressure screenings, your diabetes visits, your mammograms, your cancer screenings, your dental care, that is all going to manifest itself in the next five to 10 years,” Kohli said. “Now is the time to turn that trajectory around so that were not looking at another curve ahead of us, which is missed preventative visits.”

Kohli said if you have had COVID-19 before, you are four to eight times more likely to have a health condition like heart disease or hypertension. So checking your health before it becomes a problem and regular visits to your doctor are some important things to do.

