How to get protein from natural products | Meg Unprocessed

For people that want to boost their protein intake, protein powders are not always the healthiest way to go.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protein powders may seem like a simple solution to add more nutrients in your diet, but most of the ones on the market contain ingredients that are more harmful to our health than helpful.

A research group called the Clean Label Project looked at134 products for 130 types of toxins and found that many protein powders contain heavy metals like arsenic, lead and mercury. They also found that they contained things like BPA, which is a chemical that helps make plastics, pesticides and other contaminants that have been linked to health issues like cancer.

A lot of the vitamins in protein powders are also synthetic, which means they were made in a lab. The body absorbs these vitamins differently compared to vitamins from things like fruits, vegetables and plants that grow from the ground.

I have found two protein powders that I like that are made with organic ingredients and no synthetic vitamins.

The first one is from a company called Truvani. It's made with only seven ingredients and uses ones like pea protein and pumpkin seeds. Planet Protein is the other one I'd recommend. They sustainably source their organic ingredients. It's also made from pea protein, as well as ingredients like quinoa and mushrooms. Each of these powders have about 20 grams of protein per scoop.

While some people like them, protein powders aren't needed to get enough protein, even if you don't eat meat. There are plenty of plant-based foods that are high in protein as well.

Plant-based foods that are high in protein:

Lentils

Chickpeas

Black beans

Edamame

Tofu

Tempeh

Peanuts

Pumpkin seeds

Walnuts

Quinoa

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Nut butters

So whether you're a person who likes protein powders or natural foods to get your protein, there are many ways to get those nutrients.