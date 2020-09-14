Recent CDC study of day cares found children infected family and staff

There has been a lot of debate around children and the coronavirus, especially as a new school year starts.

There is new evidence that children can not only get the coronavirus, but they can spread it to friends and family as well.

While there is evidence to suggest that kids are not affected as severely as adults, they can still catch it.

There have also been arguments about whether or not children can spread the virus with some research showing they can, and other studies suggesting they are less likely to pass it on.

However, a new CDC reports a dozen children infected in Utah likely caught COVID-19 at childcare centers then went on to infect their parents and siblings.

It was thought children under 10 were less likely to infect others, and in this case, one of the children infecting others was actually an 8-month-old baby.

The other significance is that some of these children were asymptomatic. Despite that, they were still able to pass the virus to parents and even a teacher.

Previously, it was thought kids with no symptoms were less likely to infect others. The CDC researchers said testing is the best way to stop the spread in a setting like a daycare.