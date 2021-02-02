RECIPE: Turmeric latte and the benefits of turmeric | Meg Unprocessed

Turmeric has shown to help reduce inflammation, improve brain health and boost the immune system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turmeric is one of the best things we can add to our diet to help better your health. It's shown to help reduce inflammation, improve brain health and boost the immune system. So something like a turmeric latte is a great way to help your body and and this recipe is a sweet way to do it.

Not only that, but some studies have shown turmeric help prevent and treat a number of different diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease and cancer.

Many adults have inflammation in their body and inflammation can increase after eating just one unhealthy meal.

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory, which means it will reduce inflammation, so it's good to try to have turmeric regularly since inflammation can lead to disease and other health problems.

To add to the health benefits of turmeric, add some black pepper. When the two spices are combined, your body will absorb more turmeric, according to a study.

This turmeric latte is a great way to bring more turmeric into your diet. It makes enough for two, but if you have leftovers you can store it in the fridge and just reheat later or chill it and make it an iced latte!

Ingredients:

3 cups cashew milk (or other non-dairy milk)

1 tsp turmeric

½ inch ginger root (if you don't like a strong ginger flavor, use less or 1/4 tsp ground ginger powder)

¼-½ tsp cinnamon

6-9 dates (depending on sweetness desired)

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend together

Pour into a medium-sized pot on the stove

Heat until hot, not boiling (should only take a few minutes)

Taste your mixture as you go. If you need to adjust the seasonings, do it. If you don't want it as sweet, use fewer or no dates. If you want more turmeric or ginger, add it.

