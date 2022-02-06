Report shows many can't recognize difference between typical cognitive decline and Alzheimer's | Health Beat with Brea Love

82% percent of Americans say they know little to nothing about the difference between memory changes that come with aging and that Alzheimer's Disease causes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a recent report shows a majority of Americans can't spot the difference between typical cognitive decline and what causes Alzheimer's.

There are hundreds of thousands of people living with the disease in California and the population is growing. Also growing is the more than one million unpaid caregivers trying to take care of their loved ones the best way they can.

Sacramento resident Carrie Sanford is among the majority of Americans who say they didn't recognize the difference between typical aging and Alzheimer's. Sanford moved her parents to California to better care for her mother, but it wasn't until they were close when she noticed little things about her fathers memory.

"My mother would say, you know, your father is getting forgetful and so, that's when how it really was brought to my my knowledge, but we just thought it was normal, the aging process," Sanford said. "My parents didn't share a lot of information with myself, so upon moving my parents here and you know, set up with their new doctors, that's when I found out."

A week after her mother passed, her father was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She said her father is doing well, he's in the mild stage of his disease and she cautions others to seek a firm diagnosis if they have concerns.

"You know, just like every other part of your body, like your knees age, your brain ages the same way," Claire Day, Northern California and Northern Nevada Alzheimer's Association Chief Program Officer, said. "But with Alzheimer's and dementia, there's a very distinct difference, and it it sort of is impacted by that inability to be able to do your activities of daily living independently."

When someone is having trouble with bathing, dressing, shopping at the grocery store, or their finances, those can signal a bigger issue. Day said if long-term memories stay in tact and the short ones go, its time to visit a doctor.

"There could be other things that are causing those symptoms, or it could be just age-related memory issues, but it's always best to double check and make sure that there isn't something else that's either causing, or if it is the early signs of Alzheimer's, that you get on a treatment plan and really start planning for that journey," she said.

If you have questions, the Alzheimer's Association Helpline is open 24/7 at 1-800-272-3900.

