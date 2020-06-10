Sacramento company testing President Trump's experimental coronavirus treatment therapy

Benchmark Research seeking participants for Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy gained national attention over the weekend when President Trump received it as part of his COVID-19 treatment.

The product is currently being studied in Sacramento.

“So essentially monoclonal neutralizing antibodies, which is what President Trump received, are antibodies that neutralize or inactivate the virus,” explained ABC10 health expert Dr. Payal Kohli. “So they’re antibodies against the spike protein of the virus which prevents the virus from getting into your cell, prevents it from taking over the replication factory of the cell, and making more copies of itself.”

Dr. Rusty Oshita is the principal investigator with Benchmark Research, the company that is currently conducting the study in Sacramento for Regeneron.

“Benchmark Research was approached by Regeneron to participate in the current study looking at the Regeneron COV2 study with monoclonal antibodies,” explained Dr. Oshita.

He said the company is currently looking for study participants.

“We track these patients with an initial history, an exam, some blood work as well as a nasal swab, and then we monitor these patients as they receive either a placebo or Regeneron monoclonal antibodies,” said Dr. Oshita.

The monoclonal antibody therapy is made of two parts.

“These antibodies are made from a combination of donors who’ve recovered from the virus, so convalescent plasma, and what we call humanized mice, which are basically genetically engineered mice that are making antibodies that look like human antibodies because they’ve been genetically engineered to make them,” explained Dr. Kohli.

“They combine these two into a therapy and that therapy effectively looks like a liquid medication which a patient would receive,” Dr. Oshita continued.

He said he’s very excited about the results so far.

“This is definitely a new front and targeted approach to inhibiting disease or a targeted approach of decreasing disease,” said Dr. Oshita.

Still, Dr. Kohli said she was surprised the president was able to get the experimental treatment in the first place.

“For the president who was seemingly in an early part of his illness, who was seemingly having a mild illness, according to the White House physicians, it was highly unusual for him to get this experimental therapy under this compassionate use authorization,” Dr. Kohli said.

Nevertheless, Dr. Kohli said she’s excited about the possible uses in the future.

“The president’s example, and he’s the only person in the world to my knowledge that has received this combination of drugs, the experimental antibody cocktail, the Remdesiver and the Dexamethasone,” said Dr. Kohli. “But if he really was in a situation where his oxygen levels were dropping multiple times, and he had a high fever, and now he’s left the hospital without those symptoms, that’s pretty remarkable."

Anyone who is interested in participating in the study should call 1-888-902-9605 or visit the company's website.

