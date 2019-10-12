SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Halfway through the flu season, Sacramento County health officials are reporting that two people in the county have died from the flu this year.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services said the two who died were 66-year-old and a 7-year-old — the second child who died from the flu in California. Officials did not release when the two died.

California has had 16 people die in relation to the flu this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. This has led county officials to urge people to prioritize their health and get the flu shot.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye urged all who are able to get a vaccine to go to get one.

“Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, which is a preventable illness,” Kasirye said. “As the number of vaccinated individuals in a community increases, it decreases the transmission of the flu virus to those who have not, or cannot be vaccinated resulting in fewer hospitalizations and deaths.”

Sacramento County offers free flu vaccination clinics throughout the flu season. The next two free flu clinics offered are:

Galt Library on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1000 Caroline Avenue, Galt

Hagginwood Community Center on Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3271 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento.

Sacramento County officials also said in addition to getting the flu shot people should practice good health habits to prevent the spread of illness. The steps they suggest include:

Limit contact with others, while you are sick, to keep from infecting them.

Stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

Cover your coughs or sneezes with your sleeve or with a tissue.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.

