Sacramento county health officials announce first West Nile Virus death of year

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County health officials have announced the first West Nile Virus death in the county for 2023, Wednesday.

The person who died was in their 70's and "had underlying chronic disease, and had been hospitalized with neuroinvasive West Nile Virus," according to health officials.

The death was reported in late July and just recently confirmed as West Nile Virus. There are 16 additional cases in the county — 6 are confirmed and 10 are under investigation.

“This is a reminder that West Nile Virus is a serious disease and unfortunately, can result in death, especially for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. We continue to coordinate with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District to monitor mosquito activity,” said Olivia Kasirye, M.D., Health Officer for Sacramento County.

The virus is ransmitted to humans and animals through a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.

While 80% of those infected will have no symptoms and not realize they have been infected, it is still important to take personal precautions to prevent contracting the virus. People over 50 years of age and those with compromised immune systems are at greatest risk for serious illness.

County health officials offer these tips for avoiding mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, according to label instructions.

Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding.

Avoid going outdoors when mosquitos are most active, at dawn and dusk.

Wear long sleeves and pants when possible.

For more information on West Nile Virus, click HERE. For more tips on how to fight the bite, click HERE.

