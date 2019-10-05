SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

A Sacramento woman is having a hard time finding a bone marrow match for a rare type of cancer because of her ethnicity.

Estella Kim, 34, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) with Philadelphia Plus Chromosomes in March. A trip to the emergency room landed Kim in the oncology unit after her white blood cell count came back as 200,000. The normal range for white blood cells in the body is between 4,500 and 11,000, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Kim was shocked to learn she had cancer.

“Within 24 hours, I got a bone marrow biopsy. I started chemo that day,” she said.

As a Korean-American woman, Estella has some of the worst odds at finding a donor.

“In order for me to be cured from ALL, the best chance is through a transplant. However, the Korean population is severely underrepresented as donors,” Kim said.

Asian/Pacific Islanders have a 41 percent chance of finding a matched adult donor on the Be the Match Registry, according to the organization’s website. A patient’s ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match because human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers used in matching are inherited, according to Be the Match.

“Estella is dependent on a stranger, most likely of Korean heritage, to step forward and register,” said Carol Gillespie, executive director of the Asian American Donor Program (AADP), in a press release.

AAPD hosted a bone marrow drive for Kim at Sacramento Korean Presbyterian Church last month. Lee said the family wants to educate the Korean community on becoming transplant donors.

“They believe you have to go in and do a blood draw or actually test your bone marrow to sign up. When in actuality it’s only a cheek swab,” Lee said. “We’re trying to change that mindset and re-educate them in the way it’s done now.”

Kim said she’s at the infusion clinic or at the hospital every two or three days for treatment. Her husband and father, Ki Chun Kim, has accompanied her on most of her visits. She will soon finish her third round of chemotherapy, but she will have to do it without her father by her side. Ki Chun died May 4.

“It’s been a hard few months,” Kim said. “Now my family is trying to balance my new diagnosis while also grieving the loss of my father who did the majority of my hospital visits with me.”

Kim said she’s sticking closer to family now more than ever. She and her husband adopted a child in April.

“My career as a dental anesthesiologist had been a big part of my life,” Kim said. “Now I’m refocusing on my family with adopting my son and my father died. I realize what really matters, which is spending time with a supportive family.”

Lee said they plan to continue working with AADP and other donor organizations, such as Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches (A3M). She said 575 people have registered online through text or the donor drive to receive a cheek swab kit.

“It’s a simple procedure that isn’t as invasive as people believe,” Kim said. “It’s… typically five days of someone’s life in order to save a life to donate bone marrow.”

To register as a potential donor for Estella go to https://join.bethematch.org/EstellasJourney or text ESTELLA to 61474. A consent form will be used to determine an individuals' eligibility to register. Those who qualify will be mailed a cheek swab kit that must be returned to complete registration.

