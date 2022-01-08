People turned away from Sacramento monkeypox vaccine clinic as demand outpaces supply

A monkeypox vaccine clinic in Midtown Monday afternoon quickly ran out of supplies as people lined up around the block for the immunization.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the number of confirmed monkeypox cases grows nationwide, local public health officials are urging people who are eligible to get vaccinated. However, that’s not so easy as demand outpaces the supply.

The line for Monday’s monkeypox vaccine clinic at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center in Midtown’s Lavender Heights neighborhood stretched down 20th Street and around the corner along J Street. Less than an hour after opening, the center had to turn people away after its less than 150 doses were all claimed for the day.

“I think if folks are eligible, they should be doing everything within their power to get vaccinated,” said Alexis Sanchez, the LGBT Community Center’s Director of Advocacy and Training.

Since mid-May, Sacramento County has received just under 3,200 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, which requires two doses spaced 28 days apart, with full protection coming two weeks after the final dose.

People can check for upcoming vaccine clinics within Sacramento County

“I hope that as our federal government starts to ramp up more production of the vaccine, it becomes more widely available to folks,” Sanchez said.

Currently in Sacramento County, the only people eligible for the vaccine are men who have sex with men and/or transgender individuals, who meet at least one of several criteria listed on the county’s website.

Still, Sanchez and health experts are clear: while monkeypox is currently mainly impacting this group, it is a disease that can affect anyone.

“I think there can be a misconception that it's only transmitted through sex, when it can be transmitted through any close skin-to-skin contact, or contact with any surfaces that have been in contact with another person's skin,” Sanchez said.

Adding to the confusion and frustration of trying to get a vaccine is that eligibility varies county-by-county in California, so check your county’s public health website for both vaccine eligibility and availability before going to a clinic—and get there early, if you can.

Tracking monkeypox in California

Here's a look at how many cases of probable and confirmed cases have been reported in each county across California:

