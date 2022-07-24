Flamingos to quarantine as Sacramento Zoo tracks bird flu

It's possible other larger birds like the ostrich and emu could be moved to shelters, but they will remain for now as officials monitor the situation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo is carefully tracking new cases of the avian flu in Northern California after the USDA first confirmed a case of the disease in several Northern California counties.

While the "bird flu" isn't considered a significant public health threat, it can make the zoo animals sick, and the Sacramento Zoo is taking precautions to keep their animals healthy.

In some cases, birds like the flamingos who live in the zoo's open-air lake habitat are going to be moved to safer housing.

It's possible other larger birds like the ostrich and emu could be moved to shelters, but they will remain for now as officials monitor the situation.

