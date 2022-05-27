Safely using ibuprofen for aches and pains | Health Beat with Brea Love

If you don't have health issues like bleeding or kidney disease, ibuprofen could be a go-to for muscle aches and inflammation.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 60% of American adults deal with pain. Back pain is the most common. When it comes to treating pain, ibuprofen is a common choice.

If you don't have health issues like bleeding or kidney disease, it can be a go-to for muscle aches and inflammation.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins says the maximum dose is four, 600-milligram tablets a day. Following the directions is the best way to protect yourself but it's still important to be aware of the potential for harm.

"It's also important to know that more harm is done based on how long you use the ibuprofen," Hopkins said. "If you use at a higher dose for a longer period of time, it likely is going to have an effect of maybe interfering with kidney function."

Dr. Hopkins said excessive use could cause a peptic ulcer or GI bleed.

"It also could elevate blood pressure as well. So, using it at the right dose and for the shorter duration, and the appropriate duration, if you do that, you're going to be fine," Hopkins said.

If the maximum dose isn't treating your pain, Hopkins said you'll need to speak with your doctor before you take anymore.

