Get same-day COVID-19 booster and flu shot, California public health officer urges

As COVID-19 immunization outreach continues, doctors with the state public health department remind us flu season is in full swing and shots are available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be the talk of the town, the California Department of Public Health said flu shots should remain an important part of the conversation — especially during the peak of flu season.

“In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, a severe flu season could be devastating for California,” said Department Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “Getting a flu shot is a safe and simple thing we can all do to keep people out of the hospital and reduce the strain on our health care system.”

He also said people due for a COVID-19 booster could receive the shot on the same day as their flu immunization. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the body develops antibodies to fight against the flu virus about two weeks after a jab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After a seven-day average of more than 1,000 positive cases in early September, Sacramento County's case rate has since dropped to a seven-day average of just under 300 cases. Between 2012 and 2018, 14 people were confirmed to have died from flu-related complications.

Aragón said anyone six months and older can, and should take the annual flu shot. The jab is especially important for people at high-risk of deadly complications from the flu.

With spread of the flu happening over the summer, the virus manifests more and more as the year comes to a close.

Pharmacies accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal. Some local health departments may offer low or no-cost flu immunizations, but pharmacies accept most insurance — including Medi-Cal.

California Department of Public Health recommends residents with questions to talk with their health care providers about getting the jab.

