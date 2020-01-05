'Sami's Circuit' live stream family workouts expand via distance learning during coronavirus pandemic

Motivational speaker and fitness instructor Sami Kader switched from school assemblies to YouTube in just days.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — He’s a well-known face in schools throughout the Sacramento Valley, hosting school assemblies for eight years and promoting self-confidence while working out with students.

Since schools closed, Sami Kader found a new way to keep kids and their families active.

"When I found out schools were closed, I didn’t just want to sit back and wait this thing out. I went to YouTube and I’ve been doing live streams now for [more than 30 days]," Kader said.

Kader rolled out the live stream workouts on YouTube in just days, streaming every weekday.

His workouts are high energy and motivational. They're geared towards kids and their families.

Since the roll out, the reach of the live streams has expanded and people all over the community, and even other parts of the country and world, are using them to keep kids active.

“Teachers have put it in their Google calendars,” Kader said. School districts and teachers all around are using Sami’s Circuit as a way to get P.E. minutes and to encourage their students.

Because of the impacts of coronavirus, Kader said the live streams, not school assemblies, are most likely the only way he’ll be able to continue reaching students for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t see Sami’s Circuit going back [to schools] in the fall like I’d hoped,” Kader said.

For now, Kader is looking to the community to help him keep the live streams going.

“I started a Patreon. Many people in the community have joined that Patreon and are supporting me in that way to keep the live streams going,” Kader said.

"Sami’s Circuit" live streams happen Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. and are later posted to his channel. To check out the workouts on YouTube, click here. To find out more about Sami’s Circuit click here.

