San Joaquin County reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The first probable case of monkeypox was reported in San Joaquin County, health officials announced Thursday.

San Joaquin Public Health said a person tested positive for Orthopoxvirus and met compatible criteria for the disease. However, no information regarding the person was released.

The public health office is now following up with people who might have had close contact with the person.

Authorities said the overall risk of the rare virus is low. Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed can contact their health care provider.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

Efforts are underway to make sure an antiviral treatment will be available to patients in San Joaquin County. However, for now, it has to be obtained through the public health system.

