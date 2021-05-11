Sheryl Crow encourages women to get breast cancer screenings

The Grammy award-winning singer and breast cancer survivor joined the FOX61 Morning News to share advice for other women.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Grammy winner Sheryl Crow is joining health professionals across the country in encouraging women to prioritize critical health exams.

While many delayed preventive routine health screenings like mammograms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say early detection and prevention remain vitally important.

Crow, along with leading OB/GYN, Dr. DaCarla Albright, joined the FOX61 Morning News to remind women about the importance of breast cancer screenings and to make sure they schedule their annual mammograms.

"It's really important that we learn that lesson that we have to take care of ourselves first before we can take care of anyone else," she said.

As she recalled being diagnosed with Stage 1 invasive cancer in 2006, Crow said early detection is the greatest weapon.

Albright says women whose mammograms were delayed due to the pandemic should call and make an appointment as soon as possible.

In fact, women should ask their healthcare provider to schedule a 3D mammogram

According to Albright, it is found to be the best screening technology.

"It's going to decrease the risk of recall for additional imaging studies and ultimately decrease the risk and anxiety associated with a necessary biopsy or even the discomfort associated with a necessary biopsy," she added.

