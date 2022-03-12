Climate minute: Single-use plastics like gift cards could be harmful to the environment

Many cards are made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and an expert says they are not just bad for the environment, but they could be bad for your health.

NEW YORK — For the 16th year in a row, gift cards will be the most requested present this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

More than $3.4 billion were sold in the United States, generating $173 billion in sales in 2021 alone.

While many cards are often left in wallets or drawers, some do end up in the trash, and they get illegally dumped in countries like Turkey, Malaysia.

“These poly vinyl chloride cards are on the naughty list this year,” Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics said.

Enck, a former regional EPA regional administrator, is the founder of Beyond Plastics – they aim to reduce single-use plastic.

She said polyvinyl chloride, known as PVC, is not just bad for the environment, it is also bad for your health.

“Its main ingredient, a chemical called vinyl chloride, and that is a human carcinogen,” she said.

While it is safe to handle PVC cards, it is not safe to make or dispose of them because PVC is toxic.

However, the good news is there is sustainable gift card options like paper cards, or e-cards, which have zero waste.

If you want to do more than that, ask your favorite store to stop selling PVC cards and switch to paper.

“This holiday season, if consumers really care about the environment and health, we want them to think twice before reaching for a PVC plastic card,” Enck said.

