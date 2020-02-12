Why the American Cancer Society is challenging NorCal to do 50 squats a day

After their big Thanksgiving dinner, thousands are joining a challenge to get in shape while raising awareness and funds.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Giving Tuesday falls on Dec. 1 this year, and somewhat appropriately, the date lines up with the start of the American Cancer Society’s "NorCal 50 Squats a Day Challenge."

“It’s an opportunity for people in the Northern California area to participate and do something fun and kind of create a virtual community," said Jonathan Karron, the vice president of general marketing for the American Cancer Society.

The Facebook page welcomes members to log their 50 squats by posting to the page or sharing on their own pages. If inclined, they may also create a fundraiser.

The "NorCal 50 Squats a Day Challenge" garnered the attention of nearly 9,000 people before the challenge even began.

Somer Baker was one of those people who saw the group on her feed and decided to join.

“I figured it was for cancer and was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is perfect.' Great organization to go into… and I could use the squats,” Baker said.

Many members have shared their stories of loss, or their stories of overcoming cancer themselves.

Baker said while she will be squatting virtually with others, the sense of community helps her relate to the loss of loved ones. "My Tio Tito and Tia Clara (were lost) both to pancreatic cancer."

Some prominent celebrities this year also died of cancer. Most recently, Alex Trebek ended his battle with pancreatic cancer. Avengers star Chadwick Boseman also passed away, unknowingly to his fans, of colon cancer.

While 2020 has dished out a difficult year for many, including the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society said some of the most vulnerable people have been those battling cancer.

"(These) people are more at risk. Their immune systems are suppressed during cancer treatment, so they are more at risk for COVID,” Karron said.

The "NorCal 50 Squats a Day Challenge" goes from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31

