Here are a few ways to store vegetables so they last longer | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The USDA reports nearly 40% of food in America goes to waste each year. It's easy for vegetables to go bad but there's ways to store them properly to help them last longer.

KALE - If you get a bundle with long stems, make sure to chop them down. Then place it in a mason jar filled with water. This is also a great way to store herbs like cilantro and parsley to help them last longer.

BEETS - First cut the beet leaves off. The leaves can be added to salads or even juiced. Wash the beets off, pat dry and store them in the crisper.

ASPARAGUS - First cut off the ends of the asparagus. Then put them in a mason jar 1/4 to 1/2 filled with water and place them in the fridge.

CAULIFLOWER - A lot of times cauliflower comes wrapped in plastic wrap. Take it out of that and then pat it dry. Place it in the crisper to store.

