x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Here are a few ways to store vegetables so they last longer | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

It's easy for vegetables to go bad but there's ways to store them properly to help them last longer.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The USDA reports nearly 40% of food in America goes to waste each year. It's easy for vegetables to go bad but there's ways to store them properly to help them last longer.

KALE - If you get a bundle with long stems, make sure to chop them down. Then place it in a mason jar filled with water. This is also a great way to store herbs like cilantro and parsley to help them last longer.

BEETS - First cut the beet leaves off. The leaves can be added to salads or even juiced. Wash the beets off, pat dry and store them in the crisper.

ASPARAGUS - First cut off the ends of the asparagus. Then put them in a mason jar 1/4 to 1/2 filled with water and place them in the fridge.

CAULIFLOWER - A lot of times cauliflower comes wrapped in plastic wrap. Take it out of that and then pat it dry. Place it in the crisper to store.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: 5 foods that are good for your liver | Meg Unprocessed

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out