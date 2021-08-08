Stretching before a workout could hurt instead of help | Health Beat with Brea Love

A deep stretch ahead of physical activities could hurt more than it could help. Our ABC10 Health Expert shares why.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Most people were taught to stretch before starting any physical activity, but a new expert opinion says stretching could hurt more than it helps.

Stretching too deeply while your muscles are cold could cause injury. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said it's best to leave the stretching for your warm muscles.

“The stretching becomes more important after an exercise regimen, when the body already has been able to loosen up, get good blood flow to the muscles, then you stretch them,” Hopkins said.

He said a light warmup is better than a deep stretch. If you feel pain or tension, something could be wrong.