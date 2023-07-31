2 local students advocate for Type 1 diabetes research in Washington D.C.

16-year-old Marisa Bricca and 7-year-old Frankie Porrino were selected for the 2023 JDRF Children's Congress in Washington D.C.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Every two years, JDRF, the leading global organization for Type 1 diabetes research funding sends 160 children to Washington D.C. to share their stories.

For its 2023 children's congress the non-profit selected 16-year-old Marisa Bricca of El Dorado Hills and 7-year-old Frankie Porrino of Sacramento.

Both girls were diagnosed at a young age. Bricca said she can still remember what it was like before she found out.

"I became really sick, I was losing a lot of weight, I could barely walk up the stairs without being out of breath," Bricca said.

She went to the hospital, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and started the path to getting better. Something she said took time for her and her parents to learn. Within that time she's become an advocate for research and funding.

"I want to help make a difference and I'm fortunate enough to be able to afford insulin and supplies, but I know many diabetics can't, Bricca said.

Although California has taken steps to lower the cost of insulin. It tripled in price for other Americans over the last 10 years. Insulin is something Type 1 diabetics can't live without.

Bricca and Porrino both shared their stories with members of Congress and key decision-makers on Capitol Hill. Bricca talked with California Congressman Tom McClintock and Porrino had the chance to speak with California Congressman Ami Berra.

"I talked to him about my scrapbook, and that it is a little bit hard and easy to be a diabetic," Porrino said. "It's not actually that scary in the first part, you just have to get used to it."

It's the personal stories JDRF hopes can resonate with Congress. The federally funded special diabetes program provides $150 million dollars each year to Type 1 research. The last renewal for the program was in 2020 for three years. That means it runs out in September. JDRF is asking for a multi-year renewal to fund the continued research for better management systems.

"I think some people don't understand that I can do everything that every other kid can I just need more planning to make sure I'm safe doing it," Bricca said.

That's why the girls plan to continue raising awareness through local JDRF events. The Northern California chapter is holding its annual "One Walk" on November 5th in Santa Clara.

