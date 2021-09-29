Study found children gained weight during the pandemic

There was an increase in body weight and prevalence of obesity for children 5 to 11 years old.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A Kaiser Permanente study of nearly 200,000 children showed that children gained excess weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those between 5 and 11 years old.

“What we found was kind of surprising,” said Dr. Corinna Koebnick, PhD of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation.

The study compared weight gain among children five to 17 years old from 2019 to 2020. Kids with continuous health care coverage with Kaiser Permanente were included if they had at least one in-person doctor visit before the pandemic and another during the pandemic from Marh 2020 to January 2021.

“Children who cross the percentiles really quickly and become obese are at a higher risk to stay at a higher weight and become overweight or obese adults,” said Dr. Koebnick.

The study found that during the COVID-19 pandemic there was an increase in body weight and in the prevalence of obesity, particularly for children 5 to 11 years old. Within the youngest age group, the obesity rate rose by 6% during the pandemic.

“That is 6% in just 11 months compared to a 5% increase over the last two decades so this is very dramatic.”

Youth age 12 to 15 years and 16 to 17 years gained an excess of 5.1 pounds and 2.26 pounds over the prior year, respectively.

“Everyone's situation is different because many parents work from home but the best way to promote healthy weight is to replace screen time as much as possible with active play.”