Study: More women are dying of pregnancy complications

Maternal mortality for women over 40 is seven-times higher than women under 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new study finds a 40% increase in maternal mortality in America, the highest level in nearly 60 years, and women's race is playing a role.

"As a whole, we have very large issues with access to prenatal care in this country," said Dr. Jennifer Overbey, OB/GYN with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

The U.S. now holds the number one spot in a ranking no one wants to top. Maternal mortality hit the highest level since 1965, the highest among high income countries.

New data from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention show the U.S. maternal death rate rose sharply in 2021. Experts worry the problem is getting worse.

"We have of lots of women in my practice that are over the age of 40, and that increases your risk of maternal mortality, significantly," said Dr. Overbey.

Maternal mortality for women over 40 is seven-times higher than women under 25. High blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and diabetes also increase risk.

Dr. Overbey said the the biggest concern is access to care.

The maternal mortality rates among Black women are more than twice as high as those of white women.

"The interesting thing is it doesn't matter how educated they are, how wealthy they are, where they live. The rate is still higher, even if everything else is even. So we know that there are... some biases that people have -- healthcare providers -- have towards black women," said Dr. Overbey.

Some might remember superstar tennis player Serena Williams describing her near-death experience after giving birth to her daughter.

Although the hospital staff didn't seem overly concerned, she insisted on getting tests that ultimately revealed she needed urgent surgery to keep potentially deadly blood clots from reaching her lungs.

"We have to be aggressive with it. I think that we have to recognize that there is a problem, recognize that there are a lot of biases that we have," said Dr. Overbey.

She said a diverse panel of doctors and providers is important, and she wants patients to speak up if they feel uncomfortable. The can also have someone they trust at their side.

"We know that in with pregnancy, like during labor and delivery, there are studies that say that having a doula, which is a pregnancy support person, is how you have better outcomes," said Dr. Overbey.

For the full study, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: