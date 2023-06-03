Survey shows people plan more for their financial health than physical health

We all know saving for retirement is important but health experts say you need to keep your body in mind.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A recent IPSOS/MDVIP survey shows more than half of Americans plan more for their financial future than their own health.

Many American feel the pandemic has taken a toll on how they physically feel and 45% of those in the survey say they feel they've aged faster since the pandemic started.

But as people work to save for retirement, they could have to forfeit that money meant for rest and relaxation over to medical bills. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said health is one of the most significant threats in life.

"Making sure that you you're adequately insured, that you know your coverage, that you know your health plan very well. Find out how it fits within your financial needs," Hopkins said. "Financial planners need to really have that incorporated into this discussion. It's not that you just plan for your retirement, you have to plan for your present, and that present is how you're dealing with your health now, and how that's going to be impacted in the future."

This serves as a great reminder to visit your doctor and stay ahead of anything you might not want to use your hard-earned money to cover.

