ROSEVILLE, Calif. — On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that will limit full-contact practices for youth football teams to 30 minutes per day for two days a week.

The objective behind the new law is to try to prevent head injuries on the gridiron.

ABC 10 spoke with Dr. David Spangler, a neuropsychologist at Sutter Rehabilitation, to gain some insight on how this new law will protect youth players.

ABC10: "What is your reaction to this new law?"

Spangler: "I think the logic is there, that by reducing the frequency of full-contact sports will reduce concussions. But I think the big question will be whether there's a big difference between practice and game time. When we talk about prevention, it's not necessarily just stopping play or limiting it. It's being able to identify what the signs and symptoms of a concussion are."

ABC10: "Is there any youth sport that is safe to play?"

Spangler: "A lot of sports are safe to play. The number one risk factor for a concussion is biking. So what have we done as a culture? Nowadays when we look around, we see all youth wearing a helmet. So that's been a cultural shift of preventing and reducing head injuries."

