We’ve all been there – you just need a mental health break from your daily 9-to-5. Catch up you’re your Netflix and maybe a pile of nachos.

But first, you have to make that dreaded call to your boss to explain your pretend predicament.

So what’s the best way to call in sick when you’re faking so that your boss never suspects a thing?

Turns out, there’s a crazy specific answer from a research firm called Attest. They surveyed 1,000 people who offered their most successful tips for getting away with it.

The researchers analyzed and synthesized respondents little white lies and basically came up with a how to guide.

BEST TIME TO CALL

Any given Tuesday at 6:38 a.m.

Why 6:38 in the morning? Apparently , it gives off a sincere and honest vibe. No one messes around at 6:38 a.m. – you save that for the workplace!

Same goes for the whole Tuesday thing. Tuesday doesn’t raise a red flag, whereas Monday or Friday just screams three-day weekend to your boss.

If you don’t work a typical daytime gig, or work weekends you might want to modify this rule to fit your schedule.

WHAT ILLNESS?

Whatever’s ailing you has got to keep you from doing your work and from being around polite company.

The solution is to say you’re having “stomach problems.” It’s serious but not too serious and no one ever presses for more details on that!

OTHER TIPS

Leave the overacting to the celebs – it’s a sick day, not a season two cliffhanger.

You have a fake stomach problem, not the plague.

Stay off social media and skip the selfies – your boss is bound to see them.

Definitely leave out the Ferris Bueller style shenanigans – that’s a movie and last time we checked, you’re not in it.

Final tip? Your boss might also be reading this article.

Good luck out there!