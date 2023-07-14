3 Kitchen Cleaning Hacks | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cleaning the kitchen can be a pain, but these kitchen cleaning hacks can save you time and work.
- Cleaning the blender can be a tedious task but when you let the blender clean itself it will save you time. After using the blender, rinse it clean. Then add some soap and fill the water about 1/3 of the way up, put the lid back on, and run it again. I let it run and get all soapy for about a minute. Then all it needs is a quick rub down with a sponge, rinse and you're done.
- Faucets can get a lot of build-up underneath, especially if you have hard water. Fill a bag with vinegar and place the faucet head in it to soak and watch it easily remove all the gunk on it. Use a brush to scrub off any stubborn parts and run the water to remove all the vinegar after soaking.
- Cooking things like a frozen pizza on the oven rack risks dirtying the oven from any food dripping off and onto the oven floor. To avoid this, place a baking sheet on the bottom rack to catch anything that might fall during cooking. This way you only have to clean the pan instead of the entire oven.
