Try this simple salsa recipe | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Tomatoes are coming into season and this salsa recipe is easy to make and will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tomatoes are coming into season and this simple salsa recipe is the perfect way to use them! It only takes about 5 minutes to make and will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

This salsa only has a few ingredients, but you can adjust it to your liking. Use it as a topping for tacos, on a salad or just eat with some chips.

Ingredients

  • 3 Medium Tomatoes 
  • 1 Red Pepper
  • ¼-½ Onion (I like to use red onion) 
  • 1 Garlic Clove 
  • ¼ cup Cilantro 
  • ¼ tsp Cumin 
  • ¼-½ tsp Salt 
  • Pepper (to taste) 

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender and blend until everything is mixed together.

 If you want more of a chunky salsa then just pulse in the food processor. For a smoother salsa blend for longer. 

Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

