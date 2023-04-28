Try this simple salsa recipe | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

Tomatoes are coming into season and this salsa recipe is easy to make and will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tomatoes are coming into season and this simple salsa recipe is the perfect way to use them! It only takes about 5 minutes to make and will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

This salsa only has a few ingredients, but you can adjust it to your liking. Use it as a topping for tacos, on a salad or just eat with some chips.

Ingredients

3 Medium Tomatoes

1 Red Pepper

¼-½ Onion (I like to use red onion)

1 Garlic Clove

¼ cup Cilantro

¼ tsp Cumin

¼-½ tsp Salt

Pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender and blend until everything is mixed together.

If you want more of a chunky salsa then just pulse in the food processor. For a smoother salsa blend for longer.

Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Watch more from ABC10: A few foods to try that are high in plant protein | Meg Unprocessed