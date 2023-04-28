Try this simple salsa recipe | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tomatoes are coming into season and this simple salsa recipe is the perfect way to use them! It only takes about 5 minutes to make and will surely be a crowd-pleaser.
This salsa only has a few ingredients, but you can adjust it to your liking. Use it as a topping for tacos, on a salad or just eat with some chips.
Ingredients
- 3 Medium Tomatoes
- 1 Red Pepper
- ¼-½ Onion (I like to use red onion)
- 1 Garlic Clove
- ¼ cup Cilantro
- ¼ tsp Cumin
- ¼-½ tsp Salt
- Pepper (to taste)
Instructions
Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender and blend until everything is mixed together.
If you want more of a chunky salsa then just pulse in the food processor. For a smoother salsa blend for longer.
Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.
