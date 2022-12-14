Tyler Perry opens up about past suicide attempts after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death

Perry said he was shocked to learn of tWitch's death and he wanted to share his own story to help others who may be going through difficult times.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story contains language about death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry opened up Thursday about his own suicide attempts after hearing about the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. tWitch was widely known for being the longtime DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." According to multiple reports, the dancer and DJ died by suicide. He was 40 years old.

The media mogul said he was shocked to learn of tWitch's death and he wanted to share his own story to help others who may be going through difficult times.

"I've only met him a couple of times, but he always full of life and seemed like such a light," he said.

Perry said he tried to die by suicide a couple of times when he was in a dark place.

"I didn't think it would get any better. I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse. It was all so hard to just move through I thought the only way to make this better, this pain to go away is by ending my life," Perry said.

He urged anyone who is going through tough times and similar experiences to reach out to someone.

"Had any of those attempts happened, I would have missed the best part of my life," he said.

Perry also explained that what helped him push through tough times was realizing how his pain was for a greater purpose.

"My life now I'm the happiest I've ever been. Life is full of joy, love. Things I never thought I'd get to," he said.

"If you are a person who is considering suicide, ending your life and you've already been through a lot of hell, please, please, please think about what the other side could be. It could be amazing. And you would miss the best part of it going through the darkness. Don't let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of light," he said.

Perry added that he's a living witness that things can get better.

"And I'm so glad my attempts didn't work," he said.