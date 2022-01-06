UC Davis continuing virtual instruction through Jan. 28

The University's Chancellor Gary S. May announced on Thursday that rising COVID-19 positive case rates and other concerns prompted the decision to remain remote.

DAVIS, Calif — Virtual instruction has been extended to Jan. 28 for UC Davis students and staff because of growing concerns over the omicron variant and rising case rates.

The University of California will require remote learning to continue, Chancellor Gary S. May tweeted a video statement on Thursday explaining the decision to continue remote learning.

"Based on what we're seeing with positivity rates related to the omicron variant, as well as staffing and operational concerns, we decided it was most prudent to continue remote instruction for three more weeks," he said.

Aggies, we are listening. Based on positivity rates, staffing, operational & community concerns, we have decided it is prudent to continue remote instruction/work through 1/28. Look for an update from me 1/14. Thanks for your patience. #EveryAggieTogether https://t.co/y8sjcIP08J — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) January 6, 2022

In-person classes were going to start up again on Jan. 10 before the chancellor's recent announcement, however May also said to look out for an update on Jan. 14

Students will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before entering in-person classes, and also be subjected to testing every two weeks for people already vaccinated, and every four days for people who aren't.

UC Davis said a systemwide mandate for the booster will also be in place for all faculty, staff, and students who don't have an exemption in place.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9