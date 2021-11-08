Here's how lung X-rays look between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients

The unvaccinated X-ray shows severe lung damage.

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego medical experts gave us a closer look at how the COVID-19 vaccine plays a role in preventing severe lung damage.

They released X-rays showing what the lungs of a vaccinated person with COVID look like compared to an unvaccinated person who contracted the virus.



The vaccinated person is a young woman who was not hospitalized.

The unvaccinated person is an older man who has been in the hospital for about two weeks.



His X-ray had cloudy white areas, which show severe damage, specifically pneumonia caused by COVID.



Meanwhile, the woman's X-ray has more black, indicating little to no damage at all.



“The vaccinated patient, the X-ray is almost pristine….pretty much normal,” said UCSD radiologist Dr. Albert Hsiao.



He and his colleagues have studied the X-rays of more than a thousand local COVID patients.



More often than not, he said those with severe illness wind up with long-term effects on their lungs.

Some will never recover.

“They often are short of breath. They can't walk long distances. Similar symptoms to patients who have chronic lung disease or who are chronic smokers or who have heart disease. They're not able to walk very far. It’s very debilitating,” said Dr. Hsiao.

Dr. Hsiao and other health experts said that can be avoided by getting the vaccine.

A recent CDC study revealed vaccines are 96% effective in preventing severe illness that requires hospitalization.

“I hope people will begin to realize that they have the opportunity to make the right choice to get vaccinated and reduce the risk of getting a severe infection. It could save their own life. It could save the lives of family members or friends or their neighbors,” said Dr. Hsiao.