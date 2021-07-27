Newsom signs bill extending Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented Californians age 50+

The signing of AB 133 makes California the first state in the country to extend Medi-Cal eligibility to all adults age 50 and up, regardless of immigration status.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Undocumented Californians age 50 and older will now be able to receive full-scope Medi-Cal benefits thanks to new legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 133 during a press event at a health clinic in Fresno County on Tuesday, July 27. The bill extends health benefits to approximately 235,000 low-income undocumented state residents, “including preventive services, long-term care and In-Home Supportive Services,” the governor’s office said in a press release.

“I thank the Legislature for its steadfast partnership to bring California closer to universal health care coverage and advance comprehensive initiatives to ensure California’s communities come back from the pandemic stronger and healthier than before,” Newsom said in the release.

The goal of the bill, according to Newsom, is to make healthcare more equitable in California and to take a more prevention-focused approach. Also included in the bill are components to address homelessness in the state through behavioral health funding, including expanded treatment and housing options.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom holds a press conference highlighting the state’s efforts to improve health care access & encourage more Californians to get vaccinated. https://t.co/GzCLvxJiPW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 27, 2021