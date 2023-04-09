Upcoming walk for suicide prevention in Sacramento

The number of suicides among Americans is on the rise after two years of decline.

SACRAMENTO, California — In 2021, more than 48,000 Americans died by suicide. About 1.7 million made an attempt. This is an increase after two years of declining numbers.

The Greater Sacramento Central Valley Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has a goal of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

It encourages everyone to learn the warning signs, reach out, and engage with loved ones who might be considering self-harm. It's best to direct them to seek help through resources like the National Lifeline. Anyone can text or call 988, 24/7, 365 days a year. They can talk with someone who can walk them through their feelings.

Just last month the lifeline announced its offering help in Spanish.

Research shows depression is on the rise among young people. The foundation said it is aware of and is addressing the need.

"We do have youth-focused programs. Were actually about to come out with one called 'It's Real' for middle school," Area Director Erica Brown said. "We also have its real high school, and its real college, so we do know that age demographic is really struggling right now."

