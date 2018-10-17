A treatment in clinical trials shows promise for inoculating patients with certain aggressive cancers – including breast cancer.

Research at laboratories including the Mayo Clinic and the National Cancer Research Institute are working to develop vaccines to treat HER2 type cancers – HER2 stands for human epidermal growth factor 5, a protein that regulates the growth of cells at normal levels. Excess amounts of HER2 fuel the growth and spreading of cancers including pancreatic, bladder, ovarian, stomach and of course breast cancer, according to an article on Medical News Today.

In a recent clinical trial, headed by Dr. Jay Berzofsky of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, six out of 11 patients injected at intervals with a vaccine developed using immune cells from other cancer patients responded favorably to treatment.

Study participants got the vaccine at the start of the study and at weeks 4, 8, 16, and 24.

Six participants got a low dose and 11 got a dose two to four times higher. The low dose participants showed no benefit. Six of the eleven who got the higher dose responded favorably to the vaccine.

An ovarian cancer patient responded completely (meaning they were completely clear of cancer) for about a year and eight months. A stomach cancer patient responded partially, benefiting from the vaccine for about four months, and four others (two with colon cancer, one with prostate cancer and another with ovarian cancer) were stable (meaning tumors neither grew nor shrank, cancer didn’t spread and no new tumors developed).

Critics point to the small sample size and lack of placebo group, but Berzofsky expressed optimism, noting that the proportion of patients helped might be increased by combining the vaccine with checkpoint inhibitor therapy – a therapy that helps increase the immune system’s ability to kill cancer cells, according to the National Cancer Institute.

“Our results suggest that we have a very promising vaccine for HER2-overexpressing cancers…” Berzofsky told Medical News Today. “We hope that one day the vaccine will provide a new treatment option for patients with those cancers.”

October is breast cancer awareness month:

