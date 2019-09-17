FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities say a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.

The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health Office comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

The Fresno Bee reports the Tulare County resident died of severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. Officials didn't release the person's name and age.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with lung illness related to vaping.

According to ABC News, this is now the second vaping-related death in California and the first in the Central Valley. No other information has been released about the Tulare County death.

During his press conference, Newsom says he doesn't have the executive authority to ban flavored e-cigarettes. But he wants state lawmakers to send him a bill to do so next year. An effort to ban flavored e-cigarettes failed earlier this year.

His order also directs the state's public health agency to explore if the state can step up warning signs at retailers that sell vaping products. He wants the state tax agency to see if it can increase the taxes on e-cigarettes, which typically have lower taxes than traditional cigarettes.

