42% of Americans don't get enough vitamin D | Health Beat with Brea Love

42% of Americans don't get enough vitamin D. Our health expert shares the consequences and ways to improve your intake.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Studies show about 42% of Americans don't get enough vitamin D. It's an essential vitamin to people's well-being that comes from healthy sun exposure and eating a properly balanced diet.

If someone is vitamin D deficient, there are consequences. Their metabolism, energy function and muscle strength could suffer. Our Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins also said people could experience bone loss, leading to a bigger risk for fractures. Osteoporosis patients typically are short on their vitamin D.

People can supplement it, but Hopkins said you will want to be careful.

"If you take too much it causes a lot of G-I symptoms. So, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain. It can have those kind of effects. It can also the effect of making you even weak, but we know that it also can be very harmful to the kidneys," Hopkins said.

It's best to find out where you stand with your doctor before you choose to self-treat.

