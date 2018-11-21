In this orchard near French Camp, Manuel Sanchez prunes almond trees nine hours a day, six days a week.

"It's the dust and everything we breathe that can cause respiratory problems in our lungs," says Sanchez, who is a seasonal worker from Mexico.

And lately, it's also been the smoky skies and unhealthy air. But, that's where Stockton farm worker advocate Luis Magana comes in. For the past week, Magana and three volunteers have traveled across San Joaquin County handing out masks for protection.

"I don't think they have the whole knowledge that this is very dangerous for their health," Magana said

Farm workers like Sanchez says he knew about the poor air quality after hearing about it or watching the news. But, while Sanchez is aware the air is unhealthy and masks are needed, others are not. In fact, none of the handful of workers in this orchard wore any masks until the volunteers arrived.

"Sometimes they say yes we do, but sometimes they say the time or we just wore it two or three days and then they don't wear them again," volunteer Cristina Gonzalez said.

Volunteers say sometimes when they enter a field or orchard they're not exactly welcome by contractors or growers. It could be because under state and Cal/OSHA law requires farm workers must be provided with protection.

"This is something new for the workers," Magana said. "They don't know how to act. They don't know how to protect or even they don't know they have the right to asking for a mask to protect themselves."

So far, the group has handed out 200 masks to farm workers, which were donated from churches, collection drives and the Mexican Consulate in Sacramento. They have another 300 more to give away. They'll keep going from orchard to orchard as long as the air is bad to breathe.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV