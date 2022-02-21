FDA approves new treatment for blurry vision | Health Beat with Brea Love

Vuity is an older drug with a new use. It can help those having issues with blurry vision when looking at things up close.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the use of Vuity eye drops for a new purpose.

It can now help people who have trouble seeing things up close, to get rid of some of the blurriness. The eye drops work by adjusting the muscles in the eyes to make things more clear.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Tom Hopkins said it's something to ask an eye doctor about before trying it. People will want to make sure it's the right treatment for their eyes.

It's also a temporary fix, which is something Dr. Hopins said people should be aware of.

"It only lasts a few hours in terms of its benefits. You can't take it at night at all because it could interfere with your night vision. It can have side effects which can be uncomfortable, such as headaches or redness of the eyes that last a longer period of time," Hopkins said. "What we do know is it's been used for patients with glaucoma taking it three times a day, so the safety aspect is good. But the being uncomfortable for certain patients may be the primary issue here."

Hopkins used an example of activities the eye drops could be useful like crafting, reading, and writing. Vuity could help do these things without needing to take out reading glasses every time.

