HOUSTON — Walmart last week announced it would require its associates to wear masks or other face coverings at work.

The new rule goes into effect Monday, April 20.

Walmart will be providing the masks for employees, which the company says will be high-quality but not N95 respirators. The company says its employees can also bring their own masks as long as they meet certain guidelines.

Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear face coverings when shopping at their stores.

The store made changes at its locations across the country as the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March. Walmart announced it would be closing stores overnight for cleaning, and to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.

RELATED: Walmart announces additional steps for worker safety, will take associates' temperatures

It made face masks available for stores in parts of the country with elevated cases, such as the New Orleans areas, earlier this month.

Associates at stores are having their temperatures taken as well.

RELATED: Gloves are meant for health care workers not grocery shopping, doctors say

Social distancing will be promoted at Walmart stores and offices until the CDC gives further guidelines.

(KFSM in Arkansas contributed to this report)

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.