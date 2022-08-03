1st human case of West Nile Virus detected in Yolo County

According to Yolo County health officials, the patient first became ill last month and is recovering from neuroinvasive West Nile Virus.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county.

On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch confirmed the positive result. According to officials, the patient first became ill in July and is recovering from neuroinvasive WNV.

“West Nile virus is spread to people by the bite of a mosquito, and there is a risk of contracting West Nile virus in Yolo County this time of year when mosquitoes are active,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said.

According to health officials, those infected with WNV typically develop symptoms within two to 14 days of being bitten by the infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back.

Health officials recommend people take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquitos. They also encourage residents to regularly check their yards and drain standing water to help cut down on mosquito breeding areas.

Residents can report mosquito problems by calling the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District at 1-800-429-1022 or by visiting www.fightthebite.net.

