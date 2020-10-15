Why getting a flu shot is more important than ever

Getting a flu shot will not only reduce your own risk, but also lessen the burden on the healthcare system.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As COVID-19 continues to spread in our community and across the country, we are also headed into flu season.

Getting your flu shot is especially important this year, and a record number of doses are being manufactured.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get one, and now is the best time to do it.

Because of the pandemic it’s more important than ever to keep the flu from spreading as much as possible, this fall and winter.

The annual vaccine plays a big part in that, by decreasing illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That’s crucial right now, not only to reduce your own risk, but also lessen the burden on the healthcare system.

According to Brian Hartl, the supervising epidemiologist at the Kent County Health Department, local hospitals are seeing increased volumes.

“A lot of our hospitals here in town are full with COVID and other illnesses, so that speaks to the importance of prevention," Hartl said. "And obviously the influenza vaccine can reduce the impact that the virus has on someone, in terms of lessening their symptoms and causing severe symptoms or preventing illness altogether. So it's hugely important to take any step that we can to prevent illness.”

The pandemic has led to a decrease in routine vaccinations. Hartl said there’s concern fewer people will get their flu shot, out of fear of exposing themselves to COVID-19.

He said that should not be a deterrent, there are options to get vaccinated safely, both at the health department and other health care providers.

As we start to see more flu cases in the coming months, the symptoms can be similar to COVID-19, including fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat.

If you have any of those, Hartl recommends getting tested for coronavirus.

