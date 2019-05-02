STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County just got a failing grade from the American Lung Association for how they control tobacco.

In that same report, the state of California was named one of the top states in the nation for policies that actually prevent and reduce tobacco use.

"We could do better," Kamlesh Caur, a health educator from Stanislaus County's Tobacco Prevention Program said.

The report gave Stanislaus County a failing grade for their policies proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

"We still have people smoking in our outdoor dining areas, and that affects our population. We're in the 21st century and we still have apartments that allow people to smoke in them," Caur said.

Caur says there are quite a few factors that go into this and, traditionally, it's been harder to pass policies about smoking on the city and county level compared to the state.

"It kind of gets personal at local level like that. So that's what makes it harder for us to pass a policy, unless they realize that it's really happening in their neighborhood or their backyard," she said.

One of the reasons why Stanislaus County is seeing such a low grade is because not all city parks within county lines are smoke free. And it doesn't end there. Most of the county is missing what's called a tobacco retailer policy.

"We don't have anybody checking to see if the tobacco retailer laws are being followed or not. Right now, there are certain laws where you can't put ads a certain feet below the counter," she said.

Riverbank is the only part of the county that recently passed this policy. Meaning, they were the only city in the county to get an 'A' for "reducing sales of tobacco products."

To improve these failing grades, the county says they need better policies, but it's a work in progress.

"We do have our own team members who are working on these different areas. We're working especially in Stanislaus County. We're all working on smoke-free parks, smoke-free multi-unit housing and in the retail area, we're trying to make a difference there too," she said.

To see how your city fared in the report, click here.

