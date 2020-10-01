SACRAMENTO, Calif — The flu has been widespread across the country so far this season, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

All but three states have seen widespread flu activity. California is among the states that has experienced an increased amount of flu cases.

North Dakota and Kansas have seen "regional" flu activity, while Hawaii has seen "local activity."

According to the California Department of Health Services, there have been 54 confirmed flu-related deaths in California during flu season.

According to Sacramento County, as of Dec. 9, 2019, there have been 12 instances of flu-related hospital visits to the Intensive Care Unit sine flu season began. Two people died as a result of the flu in Sacramento County.

