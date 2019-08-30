ELK GROVE, Calif. — A type of mosquito known to transmit deadly viruses has been found in Citrus Heights and Placer County.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District said it found Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, also known as yellow fever mosquitoes, in Citrus Heights Thursday. The detection was made after district staff conducted door-to-door surveillance in the area. Immature mosquitoes were found in a watering can of a residence and also detected in a street storm drain, according to a press release from the district.

“Now that we have found these invasive mosquitoes in our area, the goal is to control and limit their expansion,” said Gary Goodman, district manager.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District announced that it detected yellow fever mosquitoes on Wednesday. It was found in a residential south Placer County neighborhood east of Auburn Boulevard at I-80.

“Our first step is to follow our invasive species response plan and do everything we can to conduct eradication efforts to protect our residents and public health,” said Joel Buettner, general manager. “At this point in time, we have detected one female Aedes aegypti mosquito and are trying to determine the full extent of the infestation.”

The mosquitoes were also found in Stockton, Modesto and Turlock earlier this month.

The Sacramento vector district is conducting ground treatments in neighborhoods along the northern Sacramento and Placer County line starting Friday morning.

Both districts are advising people to report unusual, daytime mosquito biting by calling 1-800-429-1022 or requesting service at www.FIGHTtheBITE.net . They also recommend eliminating standing water and using EPA registered insect repellents.

